Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Invests $247,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.67.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.00, for a total value of $965,547.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,873. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $8,734,090. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $359.33 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $359.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.90. The stock has a market cap of $225.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

