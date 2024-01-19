Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $189.97 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The firm has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

