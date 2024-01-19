Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $688.47 million and $167.28 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,911.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00170457 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.91 or 0.00571738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009698 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00058535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.27 or 0.00377093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00178939 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000554 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,962,477,578 coins and its circulating supply is 3,649,977,041 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,962,375,812.88 with 3,649,875,800.69 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19633965 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $227,777,951.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

