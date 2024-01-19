Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,554 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,605,440,000 after purchasing an additional 258,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,170,000 after acquiring an additional 279,702 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after acquiring an additional 203,085 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,791 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.12. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.