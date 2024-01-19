Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,554 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,643,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,605,440,000 after purchasing an additional 258,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,907,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,382,170,000 after acquiring an additional 279,702 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,823,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after acquiring an additional 203,085 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,791 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Crown Castle
Crown Castle Price Performance
Crown Castle stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.12. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76.
Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Crown Castle
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Crown Castle
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Is 2024 the year of the dividend increase?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- What is a Dividend King?
- What does consumer price index measure?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.