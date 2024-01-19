Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Trimmed by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,710 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $25,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $253.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.48. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062 in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

