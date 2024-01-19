Contrasting OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH)

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. 87.2% of OppFi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Soluna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

OppFi has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 1.55% 18.36% 5.47% Soluna -329.54% -91.39% -53.43%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $452.86 million 0.93 $7.10 million $0.07 54.36 Soluna $28.55 million 0.18 -$98.71 million N/A N/A

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than Soluna.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OppFi and Soluna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 2 0 2.67 Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

OppFi presently has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.64%. Given OppFi’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OppFi is more favorable than Soluna.

Summary

OppFi beats Soluna on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

