Contrasting Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) and Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH)

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) and Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envoy Medical and Sientra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical $241,000.00 115.19 $19.23 million N/A N/A Sientra $90.55 million 0.08 -$73.31 million ($5.57) -0.10

Envoy Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sientra.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical N/A -46.46% 4.40% Sientra -65.93% N/A -40.45%

Risk & Volatility

Envoy Medical has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sientra has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Envoy Medical and Sientra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sientra 0 1 1 0 2.50

Envoy Medical currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.27%. Sientra has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,193.10%. Given Sientra’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sientra is more favorable than Envoy Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Envoy Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.4% of Sientra shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Sientra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Envoy Medical beats Sientra on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include hearing aids; Esteem middle ear implants; bone conduction devices; and Acclaim cochlear implants. Envoy Medical Corporation was formerly known as St. Croix Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Envoy Medical Corporation in December 2004. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names. The company also provides fat transfer systems; body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; saline filled sizers. It serves to hospitals, surgery centers, plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and other specialties. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

