CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stake Lessened by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after buying an additional 204,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,859,057,000 after acquiring an additional 206,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,362,729,000 after purchasing an additional 290,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,214,000 after purchasing an additional 180,066 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $81.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $92.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.26 and its 200-day moving average is $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

