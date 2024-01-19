Crew Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDXFree Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after acquiring an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,004,941,000 after purchasing an additional 313,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,037,956,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $388,787,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.49. 670,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.59 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.02. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Raymond James cut their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

