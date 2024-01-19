Crew Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 19,744 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 4.3% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,474,000 after acquiring an additional 767,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,012,000 after acquiring an additional 839,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,190. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.