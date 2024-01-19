Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 3,861 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 169.2% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.80. 728,594 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.07. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

