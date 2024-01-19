Crew Capital Management Ltd. Trims Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after buying an additional 10,066,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,096,000 after acquiring an additional 408,702 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,105,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

SHY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,221. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average of $81.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

