Cronos Trading Down 12.1% This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.06 billion and $13.14 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00080816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00026981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00023755 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000913 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

