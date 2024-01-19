CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $319,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $283.11 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.26 and a 12-month high of $290.33. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,718.50, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

