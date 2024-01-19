Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $247.33 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $247.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

