Csenge Advisory Group Sells 219 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,721 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.73.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $110.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.64 and a 200-day moving average of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

About EOG Resources



EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

