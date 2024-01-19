Csenge Advisory Group Sells 23 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in McKesson were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in McKesson by 313.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 50.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

McKesson stock opened at $492.98 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $494.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $463.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.22. The firm has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

