CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $38.00 at Raymond James

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08. CSX has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

