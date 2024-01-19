Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $12.06 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.38.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $233.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.77. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

