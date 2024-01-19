Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $13.53 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.36.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $274.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $265.68 billion, a PE ratio of 104.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.59. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.16 and a twelve month high of $275.69.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,206,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,971,080.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,086,206 shares of company stock worth $269,293,301 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.