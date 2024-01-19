Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.07% of Entergy worth $13,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 97,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Entergy by 10.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Entergy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Trading Down 1.8 %

Entergy stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.12. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $111.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

