Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 9,458 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

UBER opened at $64.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.33 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

