CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) were up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 356,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,015,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

CureVac Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CureVac will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CureVac Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in CureVac by 17.0% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 212,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in CureVac by 16.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 95.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 76.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 94,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter valued at about $2,356,000. 15.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

