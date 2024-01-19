CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) were up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 356,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,015,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.
The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83.
CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CureVac will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
