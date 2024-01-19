CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

Shares of CVV stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 million, a PE ratio of -91.70 and a beta of 1.42.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVD Equipment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 85,837 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $472,961.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,618.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 38.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 25.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

