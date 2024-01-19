Cypress Capital Group Buys 1,817 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,008 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 144,351 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 589.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 208,351 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 178,122 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 35,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.32.

Intel Stock Up 0.9 %

INTC stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. 10,346,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,408,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

