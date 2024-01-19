Cypress Capital Group Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.9% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,598. The company has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.02 and its 200-day moving average is $214.36.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.