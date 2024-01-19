Cypress Capital Group Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 447.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,608 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IJR stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,358. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.89. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

