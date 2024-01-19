Cypress Capital Group Sells 237 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 25,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.86. 176,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

