D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $623.35 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $647.73. The stock has a market cap of $591.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $597.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.51.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

