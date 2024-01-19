Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,910 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in United Rentals by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,506,819,000 after acquiring an additional 43,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in United Rentals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in United Rentals by 10.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,382,000 after acquiring an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after acquiring an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.92.

NYSE:URI opened at $563.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $585.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $522.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

