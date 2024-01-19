Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,920 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 119.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Sempra Trading Down 0.5 %

Sempra stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

