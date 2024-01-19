Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.42 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,525,000 after buying an additional 4,903,034 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,023 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $67.93 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $68.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average is $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

