Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FAST

Fastenal Trading Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average is $59.05. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $68.69.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.