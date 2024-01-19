Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.83 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,622 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,189,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Progressive Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PGR opened at $169.91 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $171.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,092 shares of company stock valued at $18,692,942. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

