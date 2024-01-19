Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $309.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.82 and its 200 day moving average is $290.49. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

