Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on DANOY. Morgan Stanley raised Danone from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Danone from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.
Danone Stock Down 0.1 %
Danone Company Profile
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.
