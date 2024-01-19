Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DANOY. Morgan Stanley raised Danone from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Danone from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. Danone has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.

