Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

DCPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th.

DCPH opened at $13.89 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.46.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.92% and a negative return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $43.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,348.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $35,234.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,323.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,367.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,348.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,715 shares of company stock valued at $391,159 over the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

