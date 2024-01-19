Decred (DCR) Price Hits $14.75 on Top Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Decred has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $232.99 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $14.75 or 0.00036454 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00136563 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00023722 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004616 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000110 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,793,578 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

