Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.42

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.42 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02), with a volume of 618658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02).
Dekel Agri-Vision Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.11 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.94.
About Dekel Agri-Vision
Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, operates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. It also produces and sells cashew nuts. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.
