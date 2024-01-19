Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies comprises 1.5% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Creative Planning raised its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,679,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,795,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of DELL stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.70. 3,457,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000,534. The firm has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $66.44.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

