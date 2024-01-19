Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,765 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $16,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $87,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,449,000 after purchasing an additional 389,596 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 953,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,512,000 after purchasing an additional 170,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $29,367,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.43.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $247.77 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $258.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.38 and its 200 day moving average is $224.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

