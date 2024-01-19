Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 49,580 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,580 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 4.0 %

CVS opened at $73.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.