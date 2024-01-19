Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702,575 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.66% of Rimini Street worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Rimini Street by 542.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $3.23 on Friday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $288.73 million, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 53.85% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $107.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.01 million. Research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

