Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,813 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in V.F. by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

V.F. Stock Up 0.5 %

V.F. stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

