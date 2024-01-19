Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,586 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Brighthouse Financial worth $18,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,365,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 71.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,693,000 after purchasing an additional 663,882 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after acquiring an additional 317,322 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 125.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 517,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after acquiring an additional 288,006 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $60.54.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.15. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.