Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of FTAI Aviation worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 221.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $49.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $49.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.85.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 218.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.95.

Read Our Latest Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.