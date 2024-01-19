Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $10.37 Million Holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,208,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,748 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 2.21% of Concrete Pumping worth $10,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 409.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

BBCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $426.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.08 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

