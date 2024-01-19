Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 511,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 92.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rocky Brands

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Mike Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $117,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,561,455.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $194.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.97.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $125.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.34 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Equities analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Rocky Brands

(Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Further Reading

