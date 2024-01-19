Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 10.5% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 46,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 108,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Novartis by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.9% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Novartis Stock Down 0.2 %

Novartis stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.71. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $108.41. The company has a market capitalization of $228.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

