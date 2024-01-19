Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 96,125 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.4% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $42.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.